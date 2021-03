Milbank adds two partners, including M&A co-head, from Schulte

Milbank said Monday that it has swiped two partners from Schulte Roth & Zabel, including its mergers and acquisitions and securities practice co-chair, Richard Presutti.

Presutti, who has represented investment firms Cerberus Capital Management LP and Marlin Equity Partners in major deals, joins Milbank as a partner in its corporate group. Antonio Diaz-Albertini is joining as a capital markets group partner. Both will be based in New York, Milbank’s home city.

