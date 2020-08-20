Boies Schiller defections continue with another partner heading to Mintz

Boies Schiller Flexner partner Jeremy Vest is leaving the firm, joining a parade of partners who have left in recent months. Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky announced Vest’s hire as a partner in its New York office on Thursday, noting that the move reunites him with another recent Boies departure, Courtney Rockett.

Vest, a litigator, has represented clients on commercial and regulatory matters including those related to structured products following the 2008 credit crisis, Mintz said in a statement on Thursday. He had been at Boies Schiller for more than a decade, according to his LinkedIn profile.

