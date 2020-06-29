IN BRIEF: Prominent Boies Schiller lawyer decamps to Mintz

Courtney Rockett, whose clients have included fashion brand Tory Burch and Sony Pictures Entertainment, has left Boies Schiller Flexner for Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo as a partner in New York.

Rockett joins the firm’s litigation practice and will focus on complex commercial transactions, partnership disputes, securities matters, entertainment disputes, and intellectual property litigation, the firm said Monday in a statement.

