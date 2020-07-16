Mintz nabs insurance litigators from Squire Patton Boggs as industry copes with new era

Mintz on Wednesday announced it had added a five-lawyer litigation team from Squire Patton Boggs to its insurance and reinsurance practice, an area that’s expected to stay busy thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team includes former Squire Patton Boggs partners Deirdre Johnson, Paul Kalish and Suman Chakraborty and former counsel Ellen MacDonald Farrell, who join Mintz as members, and Elaine Panagakos, a former Squire Patton Boggs counsel who joins Mintz as special counsel. They will all be based in Washington, D.C., except for Chakraborty, who is based in New York, Mintz said Wednesday.

