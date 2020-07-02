IN BRIEF: Paul Pennock, who steered Actos MDL, joins Morgan & Morgan

Paul Pennock, a plaintiffs’ mass torts attorney who steered litigation against diabetes drug Actos that settled for $2.4 billion, has joined law firm Morgan & Morgan as a partner in New York.

Pennock had practiced at Weitz & Luxenberg for more than 25 years, he said Thursday in an interview, and was chair of its drug and medical device litigation practice group. But he wanted to try something different, he said, and Morgan & Morgan attracted him because it has offices in several states and because he could help build out its mass torts team.

