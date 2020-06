The former top lawyer of MGM Holdings, Scott Packman, has a new entertainment law gig as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp’s general counsel.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment, a holding company whose venues include New York’s Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall, announced Packman’s hire in a statement on Monday. He will join the company on July 1, it said.

