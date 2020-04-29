IN BRIEF: Top Mueller team prosecutor rejoins Jenner & Block

Andrew Weissmann, who had been one of the top prosecutors on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, has rejoined Jenner & Block, the law firm said on Wednesday.

Weissmann will start on July 1 as a partner based in New York, and he will co-chair the firm’s investigations, compliance and defense practice, focusing his practice on counseling companies in both domestic and global investigations and litigation, Jenner & Block said in a statement on Wednesday.

