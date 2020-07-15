IN BRIEF: Former U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco rejoins Jones Day

Former U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco is heading back to Jones Day, the law firm that represented President Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election, after a three year stint as the government’s top advocate before the Supreme Court.

Francisco, who as solicitor general defended some of Trump’s most contested policies, was previously head of Jones Day’s government regulation practice. He’s rejoining the firm as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, Jones Day said Wednesday.

