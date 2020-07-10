IN BRIEF: Northwestern names interim law dean, as school aims to reopen campus

Northwestern Pritzker School of Law has announced vice dean James Speta will take over as interim dean, as its current leader transitions to a new university role after less than two years in that position.

Speta starts August 1, Northwestern University said Thursday in a statement. Kimberly Yuracko, who became Northwestern’s law dean in September 2018, will become the university’s associate provost for academic projects. The search for her long-term successor is ongoing, Northwestern said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/38L9Wqj