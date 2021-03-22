Novartis, a key player in COVID-19 vaccine push, taps new chief legal officer

Novartis, a Swiss drugmaker that is helping Pfizer and BioNtech manufacture their COVID-19 vaccine, named Karen Hale its chief legal officer on Monday, after losing its top lawyer to rival Moderna earlier this month.

Hale will join Novartis on May 15 from AbbVie Inc, where she was most recently vice president and deputy general counsel. She was previously the U.S. drugmaker’s chief ethics and compliance officer. She started her career as an associate at law firm Sidley Austin.

