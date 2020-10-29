New York tech dealmaker returns to Big Law after finance, startup stints

O’Melveny & Myers announced Thursday that Viqar Shariff, a longtime tech industry dealmaker who most recently held posts at an artificial intelligence vendor and at funding companies, has joined as counsel in the firm’s New York emerging companies practice.

Shariff will focus on helping entrepreneurs and innovators who are starting, financing and growing technology companies, O’Melveny said in a statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2HQ06tx