Pence aide who advised on pandemic and election certification returns to O'Melveny

O’Melveny & Myers said Thursday that partner Greg Jacob is rejoining the firm after advising former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during his tumultuous final year in office.

Jacob served as Pence’s counsel from March 2020, as the vice president began chairing the White House coronavirus task force, through January 2021, when Pence oversaw certification of the contested 2020 election results.

