Head of Google legal ops and CLOC leaves for digital contracts startup

Mary Shen O’Carroll, a creator and leader of the legal operations team at Alphabet Inc’s Google who also served as president of the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium, said Thursday that she is leaving both roles and joining contract management platform Ironclad as its chief community officer.

Mike Haven, head of legal operations and associate general counsel for Intel Corp, will succeed her as president of CLOC, an industry group that now has thousands of members. CLOC only allows in-house legal ops professionals to be on its board.

