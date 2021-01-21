Crowell, eyeing San Francisco growth, swipes Orrick's Warrington Parker

Crowell & Moring, aiming to expand in San Francisco, said Thursday it has hired Warrington Parker, a white collar and trial lawyer and the latest partner this week to leave Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

Parker joins Crowell’s litigation and white collar and regulatory enforcement groups as partner. He said the firm’s work on investigatory white collar matters, civil litigation and government contracts attracted him. Plus, his former Orrick colleagues Gabriel Ramsey and Kayvan Ghaffari were already at Crowell, he said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3obhVmE