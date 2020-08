OutSystems, a tech startup focused on applications built with minimal coding, named former Dell attorney June Duchesne as its general counsel on Monday .

Duchesne joins OutSystems after serving as chief legal officer of Inovalon, a cloud-based platform provider for the healthcare industry. She’s worked as a senior in-house lawyer at Dell Technologies and EMC Corp, OutSystems said in a statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2DU8pmR