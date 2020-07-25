More fintech moves as ex-Homeland Security's GC joins cryptocurrency investor

Gus Coldebella, a former acting general counsel of the Department of Homeland Security and a Big Law alum, is joining cryptocurrency investor Paradigm, the latest fintech company to tap a new top lawyer this month.

Coldebella, who announced his move on Friday, was most recently a public policy and government relations adviser at Goldman Sachs-backed cryptocurrency startup Circle. He was also a partner at Goodwin Procter and then at Fish & Richardson after leaving DHS in 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile.

