July 25, 2020 / 1:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

More fintech moves as ex-Homeland Security's GC joins cryptocurrency investor

Caroline Spiezio

Gus Coldebella, a former acting general counsel of the Department of Homeland Security and a Big Law alum, is joining cryptocurrency investor Paradigm, the latest fintech company to tap a new top lawyer this month.

Coldebella, who announced his move on Friday, was most recently a public policy and government relations adviser at Goldman Sachs-backed cryptocurrency startup Circle. He was also a partner at Goodwin Procter and then at Fish & Richardson after leaving DHS in 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile.

