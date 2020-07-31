Paul Weiss launches in California with latest partner swiped from Boies

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison is officially launching in Northern California, following through on plans it hinted at earlier this year, with the hire of San Francisco-based partner Meredith Dearborn from Boies Schiller Flexner.

Dearborn joins as a litigation partner in “a new office the firm is planning in Northern California,” Paul Weiss said in a statement on Friday. The firm is also adding another Boies departure, Jessica Phillips, as a partner in Washington, D.C., Both have represented tech clients in high-stakes litigation, most notably Uber Technologies Inc on its trade secret battle with Google’s Waymo.

