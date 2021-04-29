Paul, Weiss nabs Kirkland private equity partner to grow Bay Area office

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison said Thursday that it has hired Austin Pollet, who advised private equity firms at Kirkland & Ellis, as a partner in its corporate department in San Francisco.

Pollet is the sixth partner to join Paul, Weiss in San Francisco since the New York-based firm announced plans to open an office in the California tech hub last summer, when it hired local litigator and former Boies Schiller Flexner partner Meredith Dearborn.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3t3dnBd