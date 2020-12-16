Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Perkins Coie adds 17 lawyers in mass move from New York's Richards Kibbe & Orbe

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

In one of the largest mass lawyer hires of 2020, Perkins Coie on Wednesday announced it is adding a 17-lawyer team of white collar and financial services litigators from Richards Kibbe & Orbe, a prominent New York firm with fewer than 50 lawyers.

The group includes RKO’s co-founder Lee Richards and its litigation department co-chair David Massey, who are both former Manhattan federal prosecutors.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2KzFOpu (Reporting by Caroline Spiezio)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up