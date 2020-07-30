PG&E re-instates former GC after emerging from wildfire-fueled bankruptcy

PG&E Corp’s former general counsel is returning to that role after serving at times as interim chief executive and vice president of law while the utility company worked through a complicated restructuring process that started when its equipment sparked some of the deadliest wildfires in California.

John Simon, currently PG&E’s executive VP of law, strategy and policy, starts again as GC on August 15, the San Francisco-based company said in a regulatory filing Thursday. The position isn’t too different than Simon’s current one, but he’ll narrow his focus to legal and compliance, he said in an interview. He’ll also take on the role of chief ethics and compliance officer for the first time.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2DmvopE