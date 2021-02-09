Pharma dealmaker Symons leaves Jones Day for Schulte Roth

Jeffrey Symons, a dealmaker whose clients have included Pfizer Inc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, has left Jones Day to join Schulte Roth & Zabel as a partner in its mergers and acquisitions and securities group in New York.

His hire, announced Monday, follows a year when the life sciences stood out for transactions, with Pfizer and its rivals racing for a COVID-19 vaccine and other pharma companies inking deals despite an overall M&A slowdown.

Symons is known for representing Israeli generic drugmaker Teva in its $6.8 billion successful bid to buy U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon Inc in 2011. He was at that time a partner at Kirkland & Ellis. Before that he was a partner at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

He joined Jones Day in 2015. A representative for the firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Symons said in a statement Monday that Schulte Roth attracted him because the firm “is an industry leader recognized for its sophisticated M&A practice.” He didn’t respond to a request for additional comment.

Jones Day, with about 2,500 lawyers, is the far larger firm. Schulte Roth’s website lists about 50 lawyers in its M&A group, of a total of about 375 lawyers and professionals.