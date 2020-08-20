Fintech company Plaid adds new general counsel from Capital One

Plaid Inc, a startup that Visa Inc agreed to buy for $5.3 billion earlier this year, on Thursday announced Meredith Fuchs as its general counsel, marking the latest in a string of in-house fintech hires this summer.

Fuchs joins Plaid after more than four years as banking giant Capital One’s chief regulatory counsel. Before that, she was general counsel of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She’ll work closely with that agency in her new role at Plaid, she said, while also growing the company’s legal team from its current size of about 12.

