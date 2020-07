Prudential Financial Inc has announced it is promoting its deputy general counsel, Ann Kappler, to general counsel.

She’ll take over a law and compliance team of more than 700 people on September 1 from current general counsel Tim Harris, who is retiring, she said Tuesday in an interview. Her new role will involve management, legal strategy and working with regulators, she said.

