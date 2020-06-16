IN BRIEF: White & Case snags Quinn Emanuel national trial practice co-chair

White & Case on Tuesday announced that one of business litigation firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan’s top lawyers, Tara Lee, has joined it as partner in Washington, D.C.

Lee joins White & Case’s commercial litigation practice, where she’ll focus on complex multijurisdictional disputes, class actions, white collar and qui tam prosecutions and investigations, the firm said Tuesday in a statement. At Quinn Emanuel, she had been co-chair of the national trial practice, according to the statement, and her clients included Bloomberg LP and the University of Southern California, court records show.

