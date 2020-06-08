IN BRIEF: Paul Weiss snags Latham restructuring partner Andrew Parlen

Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison on Monday announced that restructuring partner Andrew Parlen has joined it in New York from Latham & Watkins, amid strong client demand for that practice group as many sectors of the U.S. economy take a hit due to shutdowns sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Parlen said in an interview Monday that he started considering a move to Paul Weiss this spring. The New York-based firm attracted him because he’d worked across the table from its lawyers before, including on Hexion Inc’s chapter 11 reorganization, and because, like him, the firm represents a wide range of parties involved in restructuring matters.

