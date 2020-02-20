Paul Hastings swipes Winston & Strawn's restructuring head

Paul Hastings on Thursday announced its hiring of two restructuring partners from Winston & Strawn, including the head of the practice group at that law firm, making it the latest firm to bulk up its restructuring team as it bets on an increased demand in that sector.

Justin Rawlins, who had led Winston & Strawn’s restructuring practice, will be based in Los Angeles while Phil Ratner joins Paul Hastings’ New York office, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

