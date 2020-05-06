IN BRIEF: Robinhood hires ex-SEC commissioner as legal chief

Popular stock trading app Robinhood has tapped its board member Daniel Gallagher, a partner at law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr and a former commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, to serve as its chief legal officer.

Gallagher will take the legal department reins from Anne Hoge, whom Robinhood had named as its CLO in November. Hoge will depart the company later this month to attend to an illness in her family, Robinhood said in a statement on Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xGnJQP