Prosecutor who quit DOJ over shortened Roger Stone sentence joins Munger Tolles

Munger, Tolles & Olson has brought aboard Jonathan Kravis, a prosecutor in the Roger Stone case who quit the U.S. Department of Justice in February after its leaders sought a shorter prison sentence for the former longtime adviser to the president.

Kravis, who joins Munger Tolles as a partner in Washington, D.C., will work on complex high-stakes civil litigation and white collar matters, including grand jury investigations, the law firm said in a statement Monday.

