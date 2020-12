Salesforce.com Inc, ahead of its planned $27.7 billion acquisition of workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc, has promoted its chief legal officer Amy Weaver to chief financial officer.

Weaver starts the role on Feb. 1, Salesforce announced in a regulatory filing Tuesday. The cloud-computing pioneer’s current CFO, Mark Hawkins, will step into a transition role.

