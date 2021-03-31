Former U.S. labor secretary Scalia returns to Gibson Dunn

Eugene Scalia, who led the U.S. Department of Labor as it grappled with workplace safety during the coronavirus pandemic and played a key role in undoing Obama-era labor and employment regulations, has returned to Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as a partner.

The law firm said in a statement on Tuesday that Scalia will return as co-chair of its administrative law and regulatory practice group, the role he held before then-U.S. President Donald Trump tapped him as secretary of labor.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2PE5yUq