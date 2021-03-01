DOJ's Shores, who oversaw Google antitrust probe, rejoins Shearman

Ryan Shores, who oversaw the U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust probe that resulted in its landmark lawsuit against Alphabet Inc’s Google, has rejoined Shearman & Sterling, the law firm said Monday. He’ll be an antitrust and litigation partner based in Washington, D.C.

Shores joined the DOJ from Shearman & Sterling in October 2019 to help lead its probe and left his post in January, just months after the government filed its complaint alleging Google broke the law in using its market power to fend off rivals.

