IN BRIEF: Ex-Lehman atty rejoins Shearman as restructuring chair

Shearman & Sterling announced Wednesday that Mark Shapiro, the former head of restructuring at Lehman Brothers, has rejoined it as chairman of its financial restructuring and insolvency group in New York and as a partner and executive committee member.

Shapiro had worked at Shearman for over 15 years and served as co-head of its restructuring and bankruptcy group, before leaving in 2002 for Lehman Brothers. He guided the investment bank’s sale of its U.S. assets in Chapter 11 during the 2008 financial crisis. He then worked as head of global restructuring at Barclays PLC and, most recently, as managing director and head of restructuring at hedge fund PointState Capital LP.

