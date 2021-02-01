Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Shearman arbitration team splits in latest European Big Law shakeup

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Eight Shearman & Sterling international arbitration partners, including Paris-based practice leaders Emmanuel Gaillard and Yas Banifatemi, are splitting off to start a boutique.

The spinoff, called Gaillard Banifatemi Shelbaya Disputes, will “pursue a specialized practice in the context of an ever-evolving international disputes market ... without the conflicts of interests inherent to a large full-service firm,” according to a joint statement Monday from Shearman, Gaillard and Banifatemi.

