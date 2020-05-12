Westlaw News
May 12, 2020

IN BRIEF: Senior Goldman Sachs atty joins Simpson Thacher

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett on Tuesday said former Goldman Sachs attorney Katherine Krause has joined its mergers and acquisitions practice group as partner.

Krause is based in New York, and her practice focuses on advising private equity sponsors and corporations on M&A and other transactions, Simpson Thacher said in a statement on Tuesday. She was most recently a managing director in the legal department at Goldman Sachs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SXxP72

