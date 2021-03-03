Simpson Thacher builds London team, swiping lawyers from Kirkland and Blackstone

New York-based Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is growing its London presence, adding lawyers in the global financial hub this week from rival law firm Kirkland & Ellis and private equity giant Blackstone Group Inc.

The firm said Wednesday that James Board, a private funds lawyer and rising star at Kirkland, is joining as a partner. On Tuesday it announced that Geoffrey Bailhache is joining as a partner from Blackstone, where he was managing director and general counsel for Europe.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2NRj3je