IN BRIEF: Skadden snags healthcare partner from Sidley

Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom has hired U.S. Food and Drug Administration veteran and former Sidley Austin partner William McConagha to bolster its healthcare litigation and enforcement practice in Washington, D.C., the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

McConagha’s practice will include advising pharmaceutical and healthcare companies on internal investigations, FDA regulation and enforcement and litigation, according to the statement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wtugNK