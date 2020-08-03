Top NASCAR lawyer replaces U.S. Soccer CLO who resigned amid pay gap controversy

The U.S. Soccer Federation has hired Karen Leetzow, the departing general counsel of NASCAR, as its new chief legal officer. Its previous CLO resigned this spring, after a controversial court filing in which the organization defended its pay practices by suggesting women players are less skilled than men.

Leetzow starts her new position this month in Chicago after 20 years at NASCAR, U.S. Soccer announced in a statement on Friday. She is the first executive hire by U.S. Soccer’s new secretary general and chief executive officer Will Wilson.

