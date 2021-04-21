Coca-Cola GC who pushed law firms on diversity resigns post after less than a year

Bradley Gayton, who joined the Coca-Cola Co as general counsel in September and made headlines for requiring its law firms to staff its matters with diverse lawyers or lose its business, has resigned, the beverage giant said in a Wednesday filing.

Gayton will now serve as an outside consultant to Coca-Cola’s chief executive, the Atlanta-based company said in a statement and a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

