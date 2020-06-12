IN BRIEF: Steptoe swipes McDermott's new restructuring co-chair

Steptoe & Johnson has tapped Jeffrey Reisner to lead its restructuring practice, the firm said, citing an increase in bankruptcy work as companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic struggle to survive amid shutdowns and a downturn in the economy.

Reisner joins as a partner based in Los Angeles and New York, Steptoe said in a statement on Thursday. His move comes less than a year after McDermott Will & Emery hired him to co-chair its restructuring and insolvency team. Before that, he led Irell & Manella’s bankruptcy practice.

