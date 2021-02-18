Jay Clayton and Jeff Wall rejoin Sullivan & Cromwell after Trump administration roles

Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton is rejoining Sullivan & Cromwell, the law firm said Thursday, marking at least its third hire of a financial regulator who served during the Trump administration. Former U.S. Acting Solicitor General Jeff Wall is also rejoining the firm, which saw several of its lawyers take government roles in the last four years.

Clayton joins Sullivan & Cromwell’s New York office as senior policy advisor and of counsel. He is also separately becoming U.S. private equity firm Apollo’s lead independent director as part of its efforts to tighten governance controls in the wake of an inquiry into its chief executive Leon Black’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

