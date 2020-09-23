SEC enforcement co-chief Steven Peikin returning to Sullivan & Cromwell

Sullivan & Cromwell said Wednesday that Steven Peikin, the former co-director of enforcement at the Securities and Exchange Commission, is rejoining the Wall Street firm.

Peikin, whose intention to leave the SEC was announced last month, starts Nov. 2 as head of the firm’s new securities and commodities investigations and enforcement practice. In his previous stint at Sullivan & Cromwell, he’d led the criminal defense and investigations group and represented clients including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Barclays PLC.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32Z97c9