Sullivan & Cromwell adds another ex-regulator with former CFTC enforcement chief hire

James McDonald, who in October stepped down as enforcement director of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is joining Sullivan & Cromwell as a partner in its securities and commodities investigations and enforcement practice on Jan. 1.

The New York law firm announced McDonald’s hire in a statement Wednesday, about a month after Steven Peikin, the former co-director of enforcement at the Securities and Exchange Commission, rejoined it as partner. Sullivan & Cromwell is also the former home of SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, who in November said he will step down from the agency at year-end but didn’t say where he’d land.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3gylRM2