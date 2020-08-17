Top employment lawyer at Target named next Minneapolis city attorney

Target Corp’s top employment counsel Jim Rowader is leaving the mega-retailer for a new role as city attorney of Minneapolis, which earlier this year became the epicenter of nationwide protests against racism in law enforcement.

He starts on August 24, according to a city government press release on Friday, after more than 26 years at Minneapolis-based Target. He succeeds Erik Nilsson, who became interim city attorney after predecessor Susan Segal was tapped as Minnesota’s chief judge.

