IN BRIEF: Local services marketplace Thumbtack names legal chief

Thumbtack Inc, an online platform that links customers to local service providers, tapped Melanie Margolin, the former top lawyer at Wabash National Corp, as its chief legal officer on Tuesday.

Margolin will oversee Thumbtack’s legal team and report to its chief executive and co-founder Marco Zappacosta, according to a statement from the San Francisco-based company. She’ll also work on diversity and inclusion initiatives.

