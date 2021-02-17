Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Crowell hires Michael Atkinson, U.S. intel watchdog fired by Trump

By Caroline Spiezio

Michael Atkinson, the U.S. Intelligence Community inspector general whom Donald Trump fired last April over his handling of a whistleblower complaint that triggered the former president’s first impeachment, has joined Crowell & Moring as partner.

He’ll advise on white collar defense, internal investigations and complex civil litigation and will co-lead Crowell’s national security practice, Crowell said in announcing the hire Wednesday.

