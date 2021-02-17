Crowell hires Michael Atkinson, U.S. intel watchdog fired by Trump

Michael Atkinson, the U.S. Intelligence Community inspector general whom Donald Trump fired last April over his handling of a whistleblower complaint that triggered the former president’s first impeachment, has joined Crowell & Moring as partner.

He’ll advise on white collar defense, internal investigations and complex civil litigation and will co-lead Crowell’s national security practice, Crowell said in announcing the hire Wednesday.

