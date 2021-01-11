In-house counsel on the move: Twitter grew legal team before Trump ban

Twitter Inc added more than a dozen lawyers in 2020, as it faced mounting criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump for fact-checking some of his posts before it ultimately banned him on Friday.

The social media platform’s 2020 hires included a slew of privacy lawyers and product counsel, according to announcements and LinkedIn records. Its most prominent additions include former Federal Bureau of Investigation general counsel Jim Baker as deputy general counsel and former Quora Inc deputy general counsel Christian Dowell as director and associate general counsel of consumer product.

