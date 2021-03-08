Ex-Uber general counsel Salle Yoo signs on with quantum computing company IonQ

Salle Yoo, Uber Technologies Inc’s first general counsel, has taken her first in-house role since she left the ridehailing company amid a flood of scandals and legal challenges in 2017, joining quantum computing company IonQ as its top lawyer.

IonQ announced Yoo’s hire on Monday, just after it disclosed plans to go public through a merger with a blank-check company in a $2 billion deal. It said Yoo will manage its legal and regulatory functions and help grow its global business, citing her experience at Uber expanding “operations from four to over seventy-five countries in under six years.”

