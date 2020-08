The Allstate Corp on Friday announced it has hired Rhonda Ferguson, the legal chief of Union Pacific Corp, the largest publicly held U.S. railroad, as its general counsel.

Ferguson starts her new gig on Sept. 28, Allstate said in a statement. The insurer’s current general counsel Susie Lees will stay on as its chief legal officer but plans to retire in 2021 after more than three decades at the company, it said.

