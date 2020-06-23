IN BRIEF: Valero bumps general counsel up to chief financial exec

Valero Energy Corp will promote its general counsel Jason Fraser to chief financial officer next month, the independent U.S. refiner disclosed in a securities filing.

Fraser, who has served as Valero’s executive vice president and general counsel since January 2019, will take over as CFO on July 15 from Donna Titzman, as she moves into a transitional role before leaving the company, according to a filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Valero deputy general counsel Richard Walsh will succeed him as general counsel, the filing said.

