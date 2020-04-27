IN BRIEF: Weil hires ex-senior FTC atty who reviewed healthcare, tech deals

Weil Gotshal & Manges on Monday announced it has added Michael Moiseyev, a Federal Trade Commission veteran who most recently oversaw the antitrust reviews of technology and healthcare transactions, as an antitrust/competition partner in Washington D.C.

Moiseyev joins Weil after 30 years at the FTC, including 16 years as assistant director leading the Bureau of Competition’s Mergers I Division, the law firm said in a statement on Monday. While at the FTC he was responsible for the antitrust reviews of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s acquisition of Celgene Corp, Microsoft Corp’s purchase of LinkedIn Corp and GlaxoSmithKline’s Novartis buy, according to Weil’s website.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3bJO4My